House Majority Whip Rep. James Clyburn on 2020 election

More
House Majority Whip Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., is interviewed on "This Week."
3:54 | 02/23/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for House Majority Whip Rep. James Clyburn on 2020 election

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:54","description":"House Majority Whip Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., is interviewed on \"This Week.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/ThisWeek","id":"69158187","title":"House Majority Whip Rep. James Clyburn on 2020 election","url":"/ThisWeek/video/house-majority-whip-rep-james-clyburn-2020-election-69158187"}