Now Playing: Some families separated at the border reunite as House immigration bill flops

Now Playing: Immigration policy failure a 'political' and 'moral' crisis: Donna Brazile

Now Playing: Trump takes on immigration at campaign-style rally

Now Playing: Former top Trump aide Tom Bossert on border security, family separation

Now Playing: Sen. Jeff Flake: Trump has 'consolidated his hold on the Republican Party'

Now Playing: A global crisis: 1 in every 110 people are driven from their homes by violence

Now Playing: Dem says Trump's use of 'inhumane' policies to 'gin up' his base 'seems to be working'

Now Playing: Congressional candidate Katie Arrington injured in car crash

Now Playing: Human rights activists announce 24-day hunger strike in Texas

Now Playing: Trump blames Democrats for administration's immigration policies

Now Playing: Trump meets with Angel families as questions persist about immigration policy

Now Playing: This single mom runs her own business and is now also running for Congress

Now Playing: Trump's conflicting rhetoric on border separations muddles immigration debate

Now Playing: Trump: Media ignores victims of undocumented immigrant crime

Now Playing: Trump meets with families of victims killed by undocumented immigrants

Now Playing: Melania Trump visits U.S.-Mexican border

Now Playing: Time Magazine's new Trump cover

Now Playing: Supreme Court rules that police generally need a warrant to access cell phone data

Now Playing: Giving Trump a list of prisoners' names doesn't address problems, NFL players say