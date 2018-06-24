Immigration policy failure a 'political' and 'moral' crisis: Donna Brazile

More
The "This Week" Powerhouse Roundtable debates this week in politics.
6:37 | 06/24/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Immigration policy failure a 'political' and 'moral' crisis: Donna Brazile

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56125268,"title":"Immigration policy failure a 'political' and 'moral' crisis: Donna Brazile","duration":"6:37","description":"The \"This Week\" Powerhouse Roundtable debates this week in politics.","url":"/ThisWeek/video/immigration-policy-failure-political-moral-crisis-donna-brazile-56125268","section":"ThisWeek","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.