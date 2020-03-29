Transcript for 1-on-1 with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy

New Jersey's governor Phil Murphy joins me now. There are more than 11,000 confirmed cases in that state. Governor Murphy, good morning. The president said Saturday he was considering an enforceable quarantine on New York, new Jersey and Connecticut. New York's governor Cuomo said that he considered that an act of war on the states. Trump has now said that after consulting with you, governor Cuomo and the governor of Connecticut, that he'll issue a strong advisory. What can you tell us about that consultation? Good to be back, Martha. We had a lot of back and forth. Among the three governors, as we do regularly now, as well as with the white house, the fact of the matter is, our three states and I know new Jersey obviously the best we're doing about as aggressive set of steps as any states in America right now. As challenging as this is, and you're right, over 11,000 positives and tragically 140 dead as of yesterday in the garden state, the fact of the matter is, people really aren't traveling a whole lot, a travel warning we're fine with. The fact of the matter is, we're all-in on flattening that curve, social distancing as aggressive as any states in America. And we'll continue to be that way. No real reinforcement of this because people aren't traveling? Well, it's travel advisory, so we take that seriously and we'll execute it by the states and that's something as I say it's de facto happening already. And we'll make sure -- listen, we're pounding the table morning, noon and night, stay home, stay home, stay home. So if there's another message point to add to that, we're happy to add to that. We want people to stay home and flatten this curve. New Jersey has more than eight-times the number of confirmed cases now compared to when we spoke a week ago and you have already issued that stay-at-home order, so why wouldn't a quarantine like this be effective? Again, Martha, we are de facto staying at home as a state. There are 9 million of us. We expected this. We told our folks it would happen. Part of it is due to community spread, but a big part of it is, we have open up testing aggressively. The fact of the matter is, folks are getting the message to stay at home and we're enforcing that. If we think there are stronger steps to take within New Jersey we'll consider regularly and we'll take them. This is an advisory, adds to a message that we have already been stark about. Remember, the tests we're getting back yesterday may be a week or so since the specimen was collected. We're not yet seeing the numbers for the most dramatic steps we have taken on social distancing. We probably won't see that for another week or so. And let's talk about the situation in your hospitals. Last week you told me New Jersey was desperate for personal protective equipment and the federal government had only given you a fraction of what you asked. You've now received a shipment from the stockpile including 120,000 n95 masks and 1,000 medical beds, is that enough? Listen, we got another shipment in our private sector, in our hospital systems. We've shut down elective surgeries, but we're still way short. We have a long way to go. I'd say, Martha, the big headline right now for us is ventilators. We had a very specific conversation with the white house last night about ventilators, that's our number one ask, our number need and that's the one we're focused most on right now. We have a long way to go on the ppe front. We made more progress in other areas than ventilators, that's our big focus. You asked about ventilators, what was the answer? They're trying to work with us and listen, we're trying to find common ground 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and we had a very specific conversation about our ask and the potential to perhaps phase that in as they can deliver. We need them, though, no question about it. Sure do. Like so many others. Governor, we thank you for joining us again this morning. Thanks for having me, Martha.

