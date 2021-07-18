Transcript for LA County's new mask mandate is 'not punishment, it's prevention': Hilda Solis

won't enforce the mask mandate. It is an honor system. Thank you, Kaley. Good morning, thank you for joining us. A month ago you stood with governor Newsom that says California roars back as lifted all restrictions even though there were warnings of the highly contagious delta variant, should you have taken that warning more seriously? When we look back in the last seven days, a whole lot has changed. I can tell you the variant is transmissible and substantially. At the time when all of this was declared that we are opening up, the numbers were not that high. Now you reported and other news organizations, in the last few days, we are up to 1900 cases and over 460 individuals that are now in our icu units. This is very disturbing. Of course, as responsible elected officials, we have to do something. The county has the ability to do that through our health order and officers. I would just say I am not pleased that we have to go back to using the mask in this manner but none the less is going to save lives. That to me is what's most important. And getting more people to understand that they have to get vaccinated. The CDC guidance says that fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask. You are making the 52% of your citizens are vaccinated wearing masks. Why are they punished for the outbreak overwhelmingly for those chosen not to get a shot. It is not punishment. It is prevention. We still have 4 million people out of ten million that's not vaccinated. Many of them are young people. We are seeing this transmission is highly contagious that'll cause more in the long run that we have to see our hospitals being impacted and icu units and healthcare workers, I want to caution people that we still have many youngsters under the age of 12. We should take a proactive approach making sure that we mask up and get vaccinated as soon as possible. We are lessening the hardship to get vaccinated. We are going with boots on the ground to parks or S.W.A.T. Meet or anywhere you can think of. Quickly if you can. Last question, enforcement is always an issue. The sheriff department released a statement saying they'll not enforce mask wearing, arguing the order contradicts CDC's guidelines. How do you plan enforcing this mask mandate? Our public health department is typically the individuals that go out and do inspections. I don't see where the sheriff really has to come in and wait in the manner that he may have thought and besides he's saying that he's going to allow people to do what they need to do. I am not concerned about that. I think the public overall is smart enough to understand what's being said and how to protect themselves. Okay, thanks so much for joining us this morning.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.