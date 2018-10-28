Pittsburgh City Council member: 'We're not going to be afraid '

More
Pittsburgh City Council members respond to the deadly tragedy and discuss how they plan to move forward.
5:50 | 10/28/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pittsburgh City Council member: 'We're not going to be afraid '

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58804786,"title":"Pittsburgh City Council member: 'We're not going to be afraid '","duration":"5:50","description":"Pittsburgh City Council members respond to the deadly tragedy and discuss how they plan to move forward.","url":"/ThisWeek/video/local-officials-pittsburgh-synagogue-shooting-58804786","section":"ThisWeek","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.