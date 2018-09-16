-
Now Playing: Trump denies knowing about Trump Tower meeting
-
Now Playing: Omarosa on Trump admin 'knowingly' lying to American people
-
Now Playing: JPMorgan Chase CEO says he's not running for president but 'never say never'
-
Now Playing: What does Manafort's cooperation with the special counsel mean for President Trump?
-
Now Playing: 1-on-1 with US Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Karl Schultz
-
Now Playing: Latest on Florence's impact on North Carolina
-
Now Playing: Dem strategist critical of anonymous op-ed: If Trump unfit, 'be public' about it
-
Now Playing: Jonathan Karl: Democrats' demand for Obama reflects 'identity crisis' in the party
-
Now Playing: George Papadopoulos: 'I never believed' my wife was Russian agent
-
Now Playing: Papadopoulos: Campaign 'fully aware' of my attempts to set up Trump-Putin meeting
-
Now Playing: In Memoriam for August 2018
-
Now Playing: Matthew Dowd on Trump: 'For a reality TV star, he seems awful divorced from reality'
-
Now Playing: Cokie Roberts: At McCain ceremony, 'we were aware of the person who wasn't there'
-
Now Playing: Through speakers at funeral, late Sen. John McCain's voice 'defiant as ever'
-
Now Playing: Leon Panetta: Mueller's report 'will ultimately determine whether' to impeach
-
Now Playing: 'Pink wave' of candidates has camouflage tint with increase in female vets
-
Now Playing: GOP Senator on Kavanaugh nomination: '30 years ago, he would have passed unanimously'
-
Now Playing: Gov. Christie to Trump on Mueller investigation: 'Just stop talking. Just stop.'
-
Now Playing: Flags fly at half staff at US Capitol, tributes pour in for Sen. John McCain
-
Now Playing: Martha Raddatz: McCain 'grateful every single day' to be able to help veterans