Manhattan grand jury expected to meet Monday on Trump hush money case

ABC News’ Aaron Katersky reports on the legal ramifications of a potential indictment of former President Donald Trump on “This Week.”

March 26, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live