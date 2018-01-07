Transcript for In Memoriam: Remembering Annapolis

And now we honor our fellow Americans who serve and sacrifice. In the month O June, one soldier died And now we honor our fellow Americans who see and sacrife. In the month of June, one soldier died overseas supporting operations in Somalia. And a final note, we have covered conflict around the world for decades, losing many colleagues in wazones along the way, but tsee my fellow journalists gunned down on U.S. Soil while sittingn a small town newspaper office less than 50 milesrom here was simply devastating. I hope everyone can apprecte and rest the work they did, the work journalists try to do every day. Please keep those five who lost their lives, their families and the surviving staff that still managed to put out a newspaper the next day in your thoughts and prayers as we celebrate America's freedom this week. Thanks for joining us and have a happy and safe July 4th. Week. Thanks for joining us and have a happy and safe July 4th.

