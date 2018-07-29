'Michael Cohen is on his own here,' but 'potentially has information': Dan Abrams

More
ABC News Chief Legal Analyst Dan Abrams and ABC News Contributor and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie discuss the recent Michael Cohen claims and what it means for Trump's legal defense.
8:53 | 07/29/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Michael Cohen is on his own here,' but 'potentially has information': Dan Abrams

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56899386,"title":"'Michael Cohen is on his own here,' but 'potentially has information': Dan Abrams","duration":"8:53","description":"ABC News Chief Legal Analyst Dan Abrams and ABC News Contributor and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie discuss the recent Michael Cohen claims and what it means for Trump's legal defense.","url":"/ThisWeek/video/michael-cohen-potentially-information-dan-abrams-56899386","section":"ThisWeek","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.