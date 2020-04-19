Transcript for Pelosi says Dems 'very close to agreement' with GOP on new coronavirus bill

At the White House last night the president stepped up his attacks on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Claiming she's blocking new funding for the paycheck protection program for small business. Nancy Pelosi is blocking that she sits in our house in San Francisco. Overlooking the ocean. And she does it want to come back. She does a wanna come back. That is where we began when I spoke with the speaker yesterday. Madam speaker thank you very much for joining us. You don't over the last 48 hours president trump is leveled a series of tweets and attacks against U. Calling you weak. Crazy away on vacation. And more importantly he's accused your costing Americans jobs by blocking new funds to the paycheck protection program which your response. Frankly I don't pay that much attention of the president's tweets against me he as I've said he'd support leader he's always trying to. Avoid responsibility. And assign blame but putting that aside because we have to put that aside. What we really need now is as we go forward this income package. Of course we. All support the PPP three. Paycheck protection program we help shape it in a bipartisan way. But we want to make sure that it's reaching all. Of America's small businesses and we also want to make sure that its operating in a community where our police and fire health care workers are doctors nurses. Our teachers. Are being compensated for and not fired. And that's why we're asking for the additional funds. In the package as well as for hospital so that we can do testing testing testing. Yeah you you need hasn't giving on Democrats are saying. You have those other programs are important we should negotiate those in a new package but it's important to pass the PP font. Well I adamant in saying that but I will say overwhelmingly. My caucus and I'm working closely with the senate Democrats. No that we have an opportunity. And an urgency. To do something for our hospitals our teachers and firefighters and and the rest right now and then we are preparing. For next bill but everything we've done. The three bills in March for all bipartisan. Essential package will be too. And the and the businesses will have the money in a timely fashion so again. The mayor of find some may say something but overwhelmingly the caucus is let's get not as much as we can. For those who are helping to fight this fight so that we can soon open our economy. How close you getting that Pakistan and even talking to secretary in the nation. Yes it close at it again we. We had common ground cares one package was something that we were together a bipartisan way. Springing from that and making it more effective and stronger. So that more people are benefiting from it and protected by it. I think we're very close two. 22 agreement. And assuming your region in the U closest negotiation down how is congress. Gonna get this done I know that. Washington DC is still under stay at home or do that a lot of members who can travel. Are you prepared to go forward with the proxy voting. Proposal that's been put forward by rules committee chairman mistreated ms. mister McGovern. Yes he and congresswoman MM chairs selloff could not house administration committee we're tasked. Two news. See what we could do remotely whether it was. By dint of the constitution to security and the technology. They came that with this recommendation proxy voting. We want to seek make sure though that we can do in a bipartisan way. But nonetheless to your point of reaching an agreement we did reach agreement on cares one we have an example of how we went forward in a bipartisan Wang. Even though there was person on the other side of the aisle who was insisting. On and not. Avoiding unanimous consent. We have a a temp plate we've done it once we can do it again. And it's easier if we can have proxy voting but they aren't have proxy voting also have to have a vote to change in rules of the house to do that. And we'd rather do that in a bipartisan way. All of this of course is against the backdrop of the staggering jobs losses over the last. Four weeks more than 22 million Americans and that's we've seen these protests build up across the country saying. Well we have to reopen as quickly. As possible. It did you think that the president's guidelines to the governors are appropriate. And harder art and states are ready to begin that process of opening. I wouldn't I wouldn't exaggerate the protest across the country there are some and some places largely where there's a democratic governor. But I think of it largely as a distraction and the president's embrace and it as a detached distraction from the fact that he is not. Appropriately done testing. Treatment. Contact tracing. And quarantine. So that they had just two moved foreign from the fat. The and that's why we want to small businesses to from ride and that's why that was such an important part of the cares package. So that we could that is the lifeblood of our economy creation of jobs creation of capital. And the rest. But again. The key that opens the door to the economy is testing. Testing testing we haven't done it right. It says doctor found he says would proceed. Under the right way then we can do that but we haven't. Yet doctor thought he did say give it eighty thought that that that if we've moved in this direction right now there's enough testing out there for phase one you clearly. Don't agree. Now he's saying if we proceed. I'm saying we haven't proceeded that's why we're saying let's proceeds and that way. They testing. It can't you just can't tension at that track test tree to people are. Diagnosed at habit and the senate and contact tracing so that isn't spread. And quarantine. So that people are shelter in place for as long as it takes and how wonderful the American people are. They understand. That we have to have a scientific. Evidence based approach to how we go forward. Because we can't just. Going out there. And then find out that it we went out too soon. And we had that has to be calibrated scientifically based not politically based or. As a distraction. To how we should go forward. Yeah you're feeling that this every single day you have access to the best information in the country. And and the world what's your best sense right now. Of when we're gonna get back to some semblance of normal here in the United States I noticed one of your California marriage Eric Garcetti. Of Los Angeles had no big crowd events until 20/20 one do you agree with that. Well everybody has to make their determination. And their own community but it have to be based. On. Again the evidence and the data of what will work in those communities. Your previous question about the president. Let me just say that that. The president has established these guidelines first he says I have sole authority. To open of state to close state the next thing he said was it's up to the governor's. When the governors have said they want to follow the guidelines. He's now criticizing them by signing with people who are objecting. To. To their following the guidelines that the governor's following the guidelines. That have been put forward by the center for days disease control and others. So it it is I don't know that anybody can give you a timeline. We're prayerful that there will be a cure soon. That there will be a vaccine that will take longer that's really the answer and it is. Again the that the sooner we commit to shelter in place across the board. Testing. Shelter in place treatment. Contact tracing that the path. To opening the economy and putting people back to work. That I get and I praising their competing for their appreciation. What it means to their health the health of their families and their loved ones to make the sacrifices necessary but we all want to get that to work so that people. Have that livelihoods as well as their lives protecting. And in a conference call would your caucus earlier this week he reportedly said. I'm afraid what the president might do during this period what is a year for eight. I'm afraid that he's going to act on the set basis of what exacted before it's a hoax. It's magically going to disappear. And that's why send out the letter that I did after Easter for the Easter gave me time for reflection. And prayer for illness have been out. OK we only keep harping on what he did wrong. Because he failed you failed in the testing in the rest in the hoax in and it's gonna magically disappear that's not based on science. This isn't magical this is scientific. And so on said that he if he continues. To predicate the action. That we take on a false premise. Of them wearing further danger and his earlier Dele. And denial. Caused deaths. And so it's very important that. We walk the line that is close to evidence data science. As we go forward and not Lindsay magic hoax. As allegations and placing during game placing blame instead of taking responsibility. I again. We I was thankful that this I didn't Iceland people said to me this and that net as said that time for an after action review. We'll go over all of that. Except he was strong strength from the in his own view of what's his falsehoods were gaining him and we cannot. We cannot find a pandemic. We cannot open up to our economy based on faucets. Now I'm speaker thanks very much for your time today.

