Transcript for 1-on-1 with Pete Buttigieg

Let's get right to Pete buttigieg joins us from des Moines. Thanks for joining us this morning. Do you have any sense of what happened here and what it means? Not completely. But my understanding is that there was an issue, it was raised, and they decided to respond by withdrawing the release of the poll and I do think at a moment like this where you have a president routinely attacking the press it's worth remembering the integrity and the seriousness with which the press take the work they do in wanting to make absolutely sure that it's accurate and strong. The polling, they show you slipping in the national polls. Given that dynamic, do you need to crack the top three there in to be viable for this nomination? We certainly have to have a strong finish here in Iowa. Lot of voters across the country understand across the candidates we share largely similar values and focus more on making sure we have the nominee to defeat Donald Trump. I believe I have the campaign best positioned to do that. The message best positioned to do that. But of course, the first opportunity to actually prove it is to turn people out in the caucuses tomorrow evening and that's why I'm getting in front of every caucusgoer that I can. We're firing up our precinct captains. The great ground organization that we have, making sure we leave it all on the field and of course asking anyone who supports the campaign take a moment to go to Pete for america.com and chip in. Tomorrow's going to be a big night and it will propel us into the states ahead. No surprise your competitors disagree with your assessment that you have the best case. The direct case for generational change. Saying we can't go back to the old Washington playbook. I asked vice president Biden about that on "Gma" on Friday. Let's take a look. The next president day one will have to stand on world stage and not have any time for on the job training. On the job training. Look, if you want the candidate with the most time spent in Washington of course I'm not going to be your choice. But the next president on day one will be facing challenges that are different in kind than what we saw just a few years and certainly decades ago. Think about where we are global security, global health security challenges, looking at what's happening in China. Ooib security challenges happening. And here at home, we've got an economy that's being profoundly affected. To make sure we have a strong future, we do well here at home and internationally, we're going to have to have that look to the future that the presidency requires. Not only in order to govern by the way, but this is also very important in order to win. Remember, every single time in the last half century, every single time that my party has won the white house it's been with a candidate who was new to national politics, opening the door to a new generation, focused on the future. The candidate for the Democrats will have to be a unified party going into 2020 and we're seeing echoes of the divisions of 2016 and the challenges facing the party. Just this weekend, that continuing clash between Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders. She had harsh words about Sanders and his supporters have been pretty harsh back. Here's the scene Friday night with congresswoman Rashida tlaib. Last weekend by someone by the name of Hillary Clinton. We're not going to boo. We're not going to boo -- we're classy here. No, boo. You all know I can't be quiet. We're going to boo. That's all right. The haters, the haters will shut up on Monday when we win. It was a real challenge to bring the democratic party together in 2016. Will it be even harder this time around? Well, I think that's up to us. Today's groundhog day, but tomorrow is the day after. And it's our first chance to start to make sure as a party we have 2020 look as little as 2016 as possible. Look, it's healthy that we have vigorous, honest and I hope respectful disagreements about approachesand about some of the details of what we believe in, but at the end of the day, not only a majority of democratic party, but the majority of the country believes in what we need to do to move forward, to have higher wages, to make sure workers are protected. To make corporations pay their fair share in taxes. To end endless wars. Do something about climate change. Like immigration and acting on gun violence, right now there's a strong majority of America who want to see these things happen. Stronger unity when it comes to need to defeat this president. That's my focus. I'm seeing it in faces in iowans. As I travel to counties across Iowa, many of which voted for Obama, then voted for trump and now are looking for a better way. We got to energize and galvanize, not polarize that America majority. It starts tomorrow. If you do well in these early stages you'll go to supertuesday, where could face another mayor, former mayor of New York City, Michael Bloomberg who's blanketing his ads with S air waive. Why is the former mayor of south Bend a better candidate than the former mayor of New York City? I know what it means to transform a place that is beginning to question whether it has a future and it's just a fundamentally different perspective. I belong to the middle class, I live in the middle class neighborhood in the industrial midwest, the exact part of the country that my party has maybe struggled to connect with politically. That has the most to lose under president trump and the approach this white house is taking. So, I'll stack up my approach against that of anyone. I think it's the winning message, that's what's carried us to the point of where we are in Iowa. To sharing that message across the country. And eventually, you'd like to face president trump. He has super bowl ad airing tonight. Let's take a look. America demanded change. Donald Trump wins the presidency. And change is what we got. Under president trump America is stronger, safer and more prosperous than ever before. Ladies and gentlemen, the best is yet to come. Economy has been doing well, pretty well. What's your 30-second pitch against that? Well, first of all, let's ask what it means to have a good economy? If one job is not enough, wages aren't going up as fast as long-term care and prescription drugs and retirement and education and the cost of housing, something is wrong. When I'm president, we're not going to measure the performance of the economy by how the Dow Jones is doing. If you have building with your name not far from Wall Street, maybe the Dow Jones and the economy seem one and the same. Here in Iowa and in South Bend, Indiana, where I live and most neighborhoods in big cities and small towns across this country, folks want to know when this good economy is going to start making their lives better. And when it comes to keeping this country safe, I think our troops and our families deserve a president who's not going to throw himself a military parade and then pardon war criminals. Act like tbi is no big deal. When he claimed bone spurs disqualified him. I'm ready to take this president on when it comes to keeping this country safe. And when it comes to having an economy that doesn't just look good on paper but actually works Mayor, thanks for your time this morning. Good to be with you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.