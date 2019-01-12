Transcript for 1-on-1 with Rep. Tom McClintock

Let's bring in Judiciary Committee member congressman Tom McClintock. Congressman have you heard whether the president's lawyers plan to participate in the judiciary committee's first impeachment hearing this week. I know I haven't. I think would be to the president's advantage to have his attorneys there that is his right. But I can also understand how he is upset at the illegitimate process that we saw unfold in the intelligence committee. The big questions going to be whether Jerry Nadler continues ahead and do the judiciary committee's hearings. Or whether he respects the due process rights of the president not only to be represented by counsel. But also to have the unrestricted right to call witnesses in his defense and to confront his accuser. So so you think they should bring in lawyers. I think it's does advantage yes. And N chairman Nadler also did send this letter asking whether the Republicans plan to issue subpoenas or issue any questions to written questions will in your party do that. I expect that they well in fact I don't know the discussions are ongoing as to the and witnesses and that we would like to call. You recall in the intelligence hearings. Republicans. Asked for nine witnesses. Adam (%expletive) vetoed six of those. In in a free society the prosecution doesn't get to choose what witnesses the defense wishes to call. And yet that's what's been going on the intelligence committee and again the question is going to be. Whether Jerry Nadler continues at sham and the judiciary hearings when it goes or the senate that's gonna play a big role I think in the Senate's deliberations they I think will insist. On full due process rights and that could blow up in the democrats' faces. And and we've been talking about the McGann decision here all morning we know it is being appealed but the courts rule in the future that senior officials light. John Bolton nick mole Vinny could testify. Do you believe they should. Absolutely. And Becky I think read president's advantage to have testified now but of course he asked the way that. Against the enormous catastrophic damage that would do to the doctrine of executive privilege. That assures that so when policy is being developed within the administration those discussions are our unfettered are candid. Our thinking outside of the box that's why the doctrine of executive privilege exists. So he's got to wait those two elements and I he I understand why he's making the decision that he listed to defend that doctrine of executive privilege not only for his administration but for all future administration so by the way that's a discussion has been going on since George Washington was subpoenaed. Documents in the Jay treaty by the house backing 17960. You believe they should testify but not say much. No I think could be his advantage to to to have them testify but again. That would shatter the doctrine of executive privilege and that's that the question that he has to weigh and whether to invoke that privilege. And what about testimony from the president's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani who Gordon Simon said was in the loop on everything should keep. Testify. Well again I think a more information is better than less. In every aspect of an inquiry and the adversarial process is very important. To test what's true and what's not. My objection to what the congress has done is it it is it is impeded. That process by vetoing Republican witnesses. And by. And end the New York Times also reported this week that the president knew about the whistle blower complaint. In August. Before he released the military aid in early September which would mean when trump spoke to Gordon silent in September he was well aware. Of what was going on so they're able to when he said there was no quid pro quo pro quo he would have to have been aware of that complaint what you respect. Wants to that it did the implication is that this is an admission of guilt because the president found out about the whistle blower complaint and then immediately release date that's not what happened. Several weeks went by before that aid was released. Now remember under our constitution the president has sole authority but he specifically mentioned there was no quid pro quo Tucson exactly at in the exact right there putting any covering his track has. And our model all of the testimony of the hand picked witnesses and the Democrats have heard for two weeks in public hearings not one. Not want was sud told that there was a quid pro quo. They had the only conclusions that they came to worst supposition. And impressions they got reading the New York Times but remember the president conducts our foreign policy he's commanded to take care that the laws be faithfully enforced. Hot add. The national defense authorization act which authorized aid to Ukraine in the first place. Requires. That the administration determined that that country is taking steps to combat corruption before he releases the eight. As I really read his conversation with as the landscape that's exactly what he was doing. So when when you defend the president and and think about these hearings. Is there anything in your mind that the president did involving Ukraine that is wrong or that concerns you in any way. Well you didn't use the delicate language of diplomacy in that conversation that's true. He also doesn't use those smarmy talk of politicians. What you hear from Donald. He says what he means he means what he says. That's the only thing this remarkable work cut that conversation but he was entirely within his constitutional authority. And was following the statute that congress adopted. In granting aid to the Ukraine. Okay we're gonna have to leave it there thanks so much for joining us this morning my pleasure thanks for M.

