Transcript for Senators who vote against witnesses are 'complicit in a cover-up': Dem senator

In fairness when I heard that I was disturbed. To me it means we have to take that step back from being hand in glove with the defense. That's Republican senator Lisa murkowski of Alaska expressing concerns about senator Mitch Mcconnell's statement he would work in total coordination with the white house at an impeachment trial. Democratic senator Chris van Hollen of Maryland joins me now. Senator, that's the only Republican senator who expressed concerns about that. If you want to call witnesses at this trial, you'll need at least four Republicans to join the Democrats. Are you seeing any other signs of Republicans breaking ranks? Well, Jon, that's the entire reason we're focusing on the importance of a fair trial and all Americans, I think, understand that a fair trial means you get to call your witnesses and senator murkowski put her finger on the big issue. Is senator Mcconnell going to try to rig this trial right from the start working in lock step with the president and his lawyers or is he going to allow a fair trial which your own ABC poll showed 70% of Americans say that requires witnesses and documents? That's why we're having the conversation that we're having over these weeks. We keep hearing president trump say he's going to be exonerated. If you have a rigged trial, there's no exoneration in acquittal from a farce. Are you talking to others like Mitt Romney or Susan Collins? I don't even know who else is potentially there for you. Who else is there for you? Not even murkowski is saying she wants witnesses. Are you going to get those four Republicans? There are ongoing conversations. It's too early to say how those individuals will vote. Look, Jon, they're going to have to answer for the fact that they don't want to see anymore evidence. Those who vote against witnesses and vote against documents are telling the American people they don't want to see anything. They don't want to hear anything. In doing so you're complicit in a cover-up. More of this information will come out over a period of time. We'll see more documents and find out the truth. Senators who vote to deny the American people the ability to hear witnesses and get additional evidence are going to be part of covering that up. What's -- I think a lot of senators when it comes down to it will have to think long and hard on that vote. What's the bottom line? If the Republicans don't agree to call witnesses, will Nancy Pelosi send over the articles of impeachment to the senate? She's clear there will be a trial. Yes, she will be sending the articles of impeachment. I think right now we're engaged in this conversation about the importance of being able to call witnesses. We saw not that long ago more documents surfaced out of the white house from Michael Duffey one of the folks at omb, very close to the president and Mick Mulvaney. That just highlights the importance of getting access to this evidence and documents. But I want to be clear -- If you look at the previous impeachment trials, they all had witnesses and documents. This should not be different. I want to be clear with what you just said. You said there will be a trial. Speaker Pelosi will send over the articles of impeachment, even if Republicans do not agree to have witnesses? Ultimately speaker Pelosi will make that decision. I think she's been clear. She'll send over the articles of impeachment. We're in this important period of time right now where people are going home like senator murkowski and others and having to answer questions about a fair trial, whether this will be a rigged trial or fair trial. Again, everybody who's grown up watching trials, whether it's on TV, whether it's in the movies, everyone understands that that requires witnesses in order to be fair. Are you expecting -- That's the conversation right now. Are you expecting a trial to start at the beginning of January? I don't know when the trial will start. I really don't. What happened to the -- I'm confused. Democrats in the house said that the president is a clear and present danger. Why the delay here if it's such an urgent and immediate threat? Why the delay? Why not get on with the trial? An urgent immediate threat requires a fair trial, right? If it's rigged, that doesn't address the concerns that the folks in the house had. The house wanted to call the key white house witnesses. This president has taken the unprecedented stand that he has absolute immunity. No president has ever claimed that kind of immunity before. In my view the house has already put on ample evidence to show abuse of power and obstruction of congress. President trump said he wants a trial. He wants to exonerate himself. He's going to have to ask for documents and witnesses. So why shouldn't the house prosecutors be able to come forward and put on their full case? If you get an indictment in a grand jury proceeding, it doesn't mean you don't get to call witnesses at trial or have documents at trial. That would be nuts. You have said repeatedly and over and over again, the house has produced overwhelming evidence to show the president abused power, to show that he is guilty of what the house has accused him of doing. Why do you need to see witnesses? Why do you need to hear from witnesses? You said it's overwhelming evidence produced by the house. Didn't they produce the evidence? Well, they produced a lot of evidence. They produced enough evidence to get the articles of impeachment out of the house. I've also said that the president has wanted to put on his case in the United States senate and that I would reserve judgment on any final verdict until all the evidence is in. In addition to that, house prosecutors have a right at a trial -- in most trials you have the right to put on additional evidence. In the case of the senate, as you know, you require a two thirds vote for conviction. So the constitution's pretty clear that the senate is supposed to try this case and there's no such thing as a fair trial where the prosecution doesn't get to put on its witnesses and documents. That is on its face a rigged trial. It's a sham trial. President trump says he wants a trial. So why is it that Mitch Mcconnell seems to say he doesn't want to call any witnesses? That is clearly taking the position that you don't want to see the evidence and that is irresponsible. I think it's an abdication of his constitutional responsibility. He said he won't be impartial. He has to take an oath to be impartial. That means listening to the relevant evidence. Senator van Hollen, thank you for joining us. Merry Christmas and happy new year to you. To you too, Jon.

