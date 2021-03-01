Transcript for 1-on-1 with Stacey Abrams

Now to Tuesday's critical Georgia runoff switch will determine control of the sent the latest 538 polling averages show they're racist nearly deadlocked. Republican incumbent David Perdue trails democratic challenger John us up. I am how to percentage point in the regular election while senator Kelly law clerk who was up. Appointed to fill a vacancy. Trails her democratic challenger the reverend Raphael weren't up by almost two points in the special election. Our correspondent Rachel Scott is in Atlanta with the very latest good morning Rachel. Martha good morning and Georgia already seeing record voter turnout for a special election more than three million have already cast their ballot here. Bush just 48 hours to doubt one of the Republicans in the race senator David Perdue is now on the sidelines he is in self quarantined after coming into close contact for the campaign staffer. Tested positive for Kobe in nineteen and the stakes could just not be higher Republicans are calling this. There last line of defense Democrats say what how things here in Georgia will set the course. Joseph Biden's presidencies so the poll does not Democrats would have to win both I'll dare races. That would bring the split in the Senate's at 58 the and then vice president elect public harassment served. As the tiebreaking vote but it what are those democratic candidates lose just one of their races. Republicans will be hanging on to majority in the senate and at this point it's all about hurting out there and based about so that's why tomorrow you will see president trump and president elect Joseph Biden campaigning here. You little Biden was the first Democrat to win the state of Georgia and nearly thirty years. Runoff elections in this state have largely favored Republicans but then on the flip side of some Republicans who were concerned that the president's own words that the election is rigged and that he's run offs are invalid build and cost them majority in the senate marked them. And Rachel Scott thanks very much for more let's bring in the former democratic leader in the Georgia House of Representatives and the founder of fair fight. Stacey Abrams good morning to you. We've seen those polls that give Democrats a slight edge but is there anything you're seeing on the ground that gives you concern. No concern just a great Gil urgency. We did very well and vote by mail we did very well an early vote. But we know Election Day is going to be the likely high turnout day for Republicans a weenie Democrat who haven't cast their ballots to turn out. If they have any questions to go to I will vote dot com the finder polling place. And two months ago even as Joseph Biden was winning Georgia John nonstop trailed Republican David Perdue by nearly 90000. Votes and in the special election. The Republican candidates combined for nearly 50000. More votes than the Democrats. I know there roughly 75000. New voters have been registered since early November. But how certain are you that those are Democrats. We're very certain that most of those are Democrats given the composition based on race and eight. And let's be clear we know a number of the people who voted for Joseph Biden as Democrat. Sometimes just yet the rest of the ballot they came out to vote for the president because the number of low propensity voters who came out for Democrats. What we're so excited about it that we haven't stopped reaching those voters millions of contacts have been made thousands of new registrations have been held. And we know that at least a 100000. People who did not vote in the general election. Are now voting in this election and they get are disproportionately young and disproportionately people of color. And does the fact that Biden outperformed the senate races indicate that his win really was more about president trump that it was representative of some kind of ideological shift to the left in the state. Not at all we know that for new voters especially new voters of color. There's a tendency to only vote in races where they are certain of the outcome they know Joseph Biden Joseph Biden's been a part of American politics for forty plus years and so for number of new voters they're going to vote only when they're confident. That's why we spent this time of the last nine weeks educating voters about Don off hop and popular war not. They've crisscrossed with eight and we believe we've closed that this does and that the voters that are turning out now. Absolutely know them and are standing by either side and voting for it. And you talk about that enthusiasm in getting them out to vote and how you're doing it may know about these two candidates but if they didn't come out in the general election. How are you convincing them of the importance of of the senate race. In fact if the Republicans have done for their refusal to pack 2000 dollar ring leaf text there refusal to support municipal government. Where you have a lot of people who are Frontline workers who got firefighters and teachers and municipal workers who have been struggling to make certain. That family survived the -- nineteen pandemic and Republicans balked at providing any support. The hypocritical idea that it's okay to support business but not support the business of government. The business of serving the people has really galvanize voters they feel them very real consequences. Code that nineteen here in Georgia where we had more than 630000. Infections. We have more than 101000 deaths. And we have hospitals act capacity. Republicans have no intention of responding to cope at nineteen and they know we need a president elect Joseph Biden have a partnership in the senate. And that's why Joseph Biden needs. Rob feel worn off and John off off at at and Joseph Biden who. And president trump will be there tomorrow do you believe that president trounced continuing. Unsubstantiated. Claims that the election there and across the nation was rigged. Hurts him there. I think it's always dangerous to undermine the integrity of elections with out epithets. When we challenged voter suppression we were able to prove it we were able to correct for it in many ways. And that's why we saw a dramatic increase in turnout from 2018 to 20/20 or more voters were able to cast their ballots have those ballots counted. In contrast the continued notion. It undermines the elections I think it's having a deleterious effect on. Republicans but my mission is to ensure that everyone trust the system and that we make certain that it's a system that's worthy of that trust and you know that are some apartment. Republicans are arguing that president trumps efforts to undermine the election are no different than yours in 2018 where you did not concede the gubernatorial race and no you. Say that is different it's different circumstances but argue concerned about that reputation. That book not simply different circumstances it's apples and you know bowling ball. I pointed out that there were a series of actions taken that impeded the ability of voters to cast their ballots. In an almost every one of those circumstances the courts agree act that the state legislature we saw the restoration of exact match. We sought consent decree to make certain that people could vote by absentee. Without having their ballots discarded we saw an expansion of trading and investment in local polling places of people have the ability to go and cast their ballots. We saw reduction appliance from eight content hours thirty minutes to hours these are all things we proved both in court and we sought remedies here. By contrast. President trump o'clock every single one of his challenges in the state of Georgia. And he has no evidence in fact an audit the fourth I think this. Election found that there was zero fraud in our signature match pot that's. One person acted or inadvertently sign for her husband against the rules. But otherwise we know that the signatures maxim that the prophets works OK and we're going to leave it there are good luck to you this week.

