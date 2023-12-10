Swing state voters weigh in on 2024 GOP primary field

ABC News’ Martha Raddatz reports from Pennsylvania on where swing voters stand in the 2024 presidential race on “This Week.”

December 10, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live