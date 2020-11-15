Transcript for 1-on-1 with Former Trump National Security Adviser John Bolton

306. To 232. That is where the Electoral College stands with projections now. In for all fifty states and DC Joseph Biden with the same number of electoral votes Donald Trump claimed victory with four years ago. At the time trump called it a landslide. And as we come on the air this morning after refusing to accept the results the president seems closer to admitting he lost. Trump tweeting that his opponent Juan. Because quote the election was rigged. But he did use the word want. Although he has not conceded and the president continues to spread falsehoods without evidence. It comes as his administration stalls the transition process a growing number of Republicans have come out in support of Biden receiving the intelligence briefings traditionally afforded to presidents elect. Trump's actions have the potential to affect the country long after he leaves office whether he admits defeat or not. Likely to make it harder to bring together a nation Joseph Biden has promised to unite. While the president elect has been calling for you. Unity this election is over it's time to put aside to pardon the partisanship. And the rhetoric that. Designed to demonize one. It's not going to be easy. As the president refuses to concede. And continues to inflame his seventy million plus voters. With the false message that the election was rigged. I'll never accept a vice president I mean that that's a question not that's my answer I just don't believe that he's right poor country you think Donald Trump as one. Absolutely I do I mean for me to believe. That Joseph Biden got 78 million votes got the most votes of any president ever in the history of of voting. I find that very partly. It's never going to be except it's never gonna be accepted. On a quintessential late fall afternoon in a middle class neighborhood in Youngstown Ohio. I talk to gene known to Fabio Tony S does cedar and layered Eric well listen Gina when Tony weren't Democrats until 2016. We always said that we ever had a person that talked just like us in either of them ran for president or ran from office your book that her. And that's of trumpets. As trumped continues to baseless we declare he won the election. That's all they need to hear. There's a recipe for disaster when they decided to. Have these mail in votes I don't think there's any way approving. The person that meld that in is the person who actually did you look at. What secretaries of state and said they have seen no evidence of massive fraud from a that this point I've. There's too many smoke and mirrors in terms of ballots appearing here reappearing there disappearing here does that in the third. Where there's smoke there's fire when we deal with global listen liberals. I put absolutely nothing past the there's no way. That just doesn't doesn't smell right to many irregularities. And even though Trump's own Homeland Security Department is calling this the most secure election in history. Mother of four Kerry past gold. Also believes the election was richt he was winning it goes into nighttime all of a sudden you wake up the next day and the state that was rat is now blue do so many people voted absentee which is one of the reasons all the votes came in late and who but you just don't trust those votes. They kept finding them it's like how can you find him here fine a mayor you are finding them and big Republican district and just think kind of craze that everything that can comment. How the hunter percent Biden. She gets along. And with her neighbor might call a navy veteran and Biden supporter when they don't talk politics. But he worries Kerry and many other trump supporters will never be swayed by Biden. Can he bring the country together. I think you can do had a lot better. Job at it than the current president's doing for sure. But one man's not gonna heal this country loses desist tumors to. Line. And here to talk about that divide former national security advisor to president trump. Ambassador John Bolton good morning ambassador you just heard what those boaters said about the selection. More than 72 million are not seeing the outcome they wanted. And the nation really is deeply divided there were thousands and trump supporters marching in DC yesterday. How does your party the Republican Party addressed that. Well I think it's very important for leaders of the Republican Party. To explain to our voters who were not as stupid as the Democrats think. That in fact trump has lost the election and that his claims of election fraud. Are baseless. That the fact is that we we've seen litigation in all the key battleground states. And it has failed consistently right now the tribe campaign is doing the legal equivalent of pitching pennies. Where are their silver dollars where's the evidence. I think as every day goes by it's clear and clear there isn't any evidence. But if that if the Republican voters are only hearing. Donald Trump's misrepresentations. It's not surprising that they believe it it's critical for other Republican leaders this to stand up. And explain what actually happened they are Donald Trump lost what. By any evidence we have so far was a free and fair election. But you haven't seen that from Republican leaders very few of them are our excepting those results so so what happens. Mean you can talk about that all you want but they're not doing. Well I think they're getting ready to do and I've said I think this is a character test for the Republican Party I don't buy the argument. The Donald Trump has hypnotize Republican voters or that they're not capable of accepting the truth this is this is a myth. That's that's being perpetrated that's simply not true but it requires people. To explain what happened a bit bit beat the trump campaign simply has no evidence their basic. Argument is this was a conspiracy. So vast and so successful. That there's no evidence up now if that's true I really want to know who the people are who pulled this off we need a higher than that the CIA. The fact is this is all. A blue smoke and mirrors and I think people will accept that if they see leaders they respect explain it to probably not those voters I talked tip. But you worked for president trump you know his demeanor and temperament what do you make up his refusal to concede this race. Well if if he had any character I would say it's perfectly in character it it this pleases him. When reality doesn't conform to the image that he has of and I do not expect him to go graciously I do expect indigo. But I think pretty soon we'll get the stab in the back theories. Will get the dark conspiracy theories continued. And it he will make life as difficult as he can for the incoming Biden administration I think that. Harms the country I've been through five separate transitions and I know how difficult it is coming in and going out. And every day that he delays under the pretense that he's simply asking for is legal remedies. Ultimately is to the country's disadvantage certainly in the national security space. And I think given the corona virus pandemic in in it be effective distribution of the vaccine in a range of other things as well. So this is something he needs to get over again I just think it requires. Republicans to explain. That is in the nature of things we need a transition and and we should proceed with the as soon as we can. Let let's talk about national security you you say it is a danger Biden has not yet received that daily presidential briefing do you believe that it's a real. National security concern. Well I I think it goes beyond that look trump doesn't pay any attention to the daily briefings either. With which will be it'll be a plus for the country when we have a president who actually cares to know what's go on line. In the rest of the world but but it's much more complicated than just the president the national security decision making process is cumbersome everybody agrees with that. There are a lot of different perspectives and a lot of information that has to be considered. So really the whole transition process itself at the State Department at the Defense Department. At Homeland Security in the intelligence community really across the whole government. Not just for the transition team. To be sure they understand. The issues that the new administration will face. But to move forward with the selection process for cabinet secretaries. White House advisors the teams at the various departments. That this nomination and confirmation process is already beyond description and how wind speed time consuming hard it is to do. And ambassador I want to I want him just like in. I want to talk about what the president did this week that purging. At the Pentagon at the NSA yet Homeland Security. What do you think he's up to its list trying to get troops out of Afghanistan rapidly is this a planned strike. On Iran what do you think he's up to and how dangerous or not is that. Well I think the primary motivation is personal Pique I hope that's right there are a lot of rumors about other things perhaps. Creating facts on the ground for the Obama administration before than sorry for insulin for them. For the Biden administration by withdrawing troops from Afghanistan releasing. Documents relating to the Russia. Collusion charge. It's hard to say but it's destructive I mean when you decapitate the top leadership of the office of secretary of defense. With less than ten weeks to go in the administration. Really it's it's it's very damaging not just for the current administration but for the incoming administration is well. Okay thank you so much for joining us this morning ambassador Paul how it's great to see.

