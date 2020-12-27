Transcript for 1-on-1 with U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams

I would think that you would need somewhere between 7075. Maybe 80%. Of the population vaccinated if we get that we would develop eight umbrella of the unity. That would be able to protect even the vulnerable who have not been vaccinated for those in which the vaccine has not been effective. You can get that kind of immunity but that percentage of people. Doctor about you down how much of the American population needs immunity. To the corona virus for life to return to normal for more let's bring in the surgeon general doctor Jerome Adams an Ent doctor Adams I want to ask you you. Among other up public health officials have been urging people. To stay home from the holidays a to forgo large family gatherings. But we've seen a lot of people traveling the TSA. Says that seven million people were screened in the week leading up. Are to Christmas. Are you concerned we're gonna see yet another post holiday surge. Well we're very concerned and we always feel a little bit of a bomb after holiday even sometimes large bop. But what the important thing for people to understand is that even if you traveled it doesn't mean you just throw your hands up in the air and say oh well. There measures that you can take in the CDC I'd like to remind people recommends that three to five days after travel. Or after you've been around people without a mass gone you go out and get tested and getting that test now means that if you were exposed to asymptomatic spread from someone else. We can find out and we can limit your ability to spread to others and you should definitely stay away from vulnerable people here. Your grandmother your your odds over the next fourteen days or so if you traveled for you don't give them. Corona virus from your holiday gathering. The CDC is now requiring a negative tests for any travelers coming from the UK. Put officials haven't downplaying that the threat of these of these new strains. Do we are seeing these variations. In the UK I think Ewing said earlier this week that a mutation doesn't mean that virus is more dangerous. Or more deadly a doctor for out she said that these these these variations may already. Be here in the United States so why it why this new step why this new restriction. One important for people to know that we're a lay hearing protection on top of protection on Topper protection no individual protection is going to be 100%. A lot of Americans don't know that back in March through the presidential 212 up authority. We restricted the ability of people to come to the United States from the UK and travel is down 90%. Even prayed knowledge about this new variant from the UK so we've already had severe travel restrictions from the UK. Testing within 72 hours if a 100% if not perfect but it does. Further decrease the number of people who come and and then what we recommend to people according to the CDC. That once you get here you still isolate. For seven days if you've had a negative test or route for further longer than that if you don't get a test on this and ten to fourteen days. So those things later together will significantly decreased their chance of exposure to a new variant but here's what the American people most need to know. Mitigation work the science shows that it works so what you're worried about a new potentially more contagious variant. It is that much more important that we follow the four w.s Wear a mask wash your hands. Watcher distance. And the fourth one is weighed on gatherings especially with one last holiday coming up New Year's we need to be very careful. You said that you understand the skepticism from many African Americans about the vaccine obviously given the history of medical. Our racism by in this country. And and you of course got back stated on camera to take two to send a message what else needs to be dawn. To convince people including some of those most vulnerable that this vaccine is not only safe but it's effective and it's necessary. While we need to continue to. Knowledge what happened in the past and I talked about Tuskegee have talked about Henrietta lacks but there are real issues going on to date right now in this country when you look at. 700 women dying of pregnancy related complications most of them black and brown. In the United States when you look at not just cove about hypertension and cancer disparities. We need to acknowledge these things and we need to show people meaningfully. Any real sense what we're doing to improve on the measure then that's wife surgeon general. Even before Kobe health equity was a critical part of everything that I did and then we need to engage with trusted influencers. We need to make sure our pastors and he moms and rabbis all of whom I'm working with happened backs. For that they can spread it to to their congregants. And we need to walk the talk and that's why I got back NATO live TV I want people to know that at the scientist as they doctor. I've looked at the data. I know the protection that are in place I know an African American female helped develop. This vaccine Tony felt united. Make sure that the trials were aware enrolled with diverse participants and I got vaccinated because I trusted and it's how we in this pandemic. So be before you go want to ask you about eat your you have these warnings to two urging people small gatherings you know forgo the traditional holiday. You know large gatherings. And then we saw vice president pants on Tuesday go to Florida or what kind of picture here of this rally he he addressed. Packed up people no social distancing not a lot of masks I mean what what. Have this dismissed hurt you're bill you're you're effort. To model good behavior or people to act responsibly me why. What is the vice president doing something like. Well I can only speak for me and what I consistently say if we need to understand how this virus spreads it spreads person to person. When were close together and especially if we're not wearing masks. So we need to do everything we can to protect herself from this virus because we got vaccines hope it's here it's not on the way it's here. And we're quickly getting people vaccinated so everyone out their. Get the facts about vaccines from a trusted resource for that you can get the vaccine when your time comes because that's how we end this pandemic. We need to remain vigilant now an all quarters. I'll Wear mask wash your hands watcher defense. Wait on those gatherings that we can get as many people if possible. A cross the finish line that's how we beat this virus and I feel confident that we have the tools we just need to have the will. Actually a utilize those tools effectively for that everyone gets across the finish line. Doctor Adams thank you very much for joining us and happy new year.

