24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

Vaccine mandate an 'appropriate response' to pandemic: Surgeon general

George Stephanopoulos interviews Dr. Vivek Murthy on &quot;This Week.&quot;

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live