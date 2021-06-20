Transcript for What’s next for US-Iran relations?

I told president Putin we need basic rules of the road that we can all abide by. I also said there are areas where there's a mutual interest to cooperate. For our people and the benefit of the world. It's in the interest of both Russia and the United States to ensure that Iran does not acquire nuclear weapons. We agreed to work together.- President Biden addressing Iran's nuclear ambitions after the election of hard line presidential candidate Ebrahim raisi this weekend, big questions about what it means for relations with the united States and a possible deal to rein in Iran's nuclear program. We'll take those questions to Jake Sullivan. Let's check in with Martha Raddatz on the scene in Tehran. Reporter: Nuclear talks are resuming today as Iran prepares for a more conservative president. Overnight, celebration in Iran as a new president is officially announced. The ultra conservative Ebrahim raisi, the favorite of Iran's supreme leader. There had been a vigorous get out the vote campaign with posters depicting the severed hand of their military leader, killed in a U.S. Drone strike last year. Urging voters to do it for him. Fewer than 50% cast ballots. However, it was the lowest turn out. Many staying home believing the election was rigged. You did not vote? No. Why not? Translator: If I had voted, they wouldn't have counted my vote. Reporter: Raisi's supporters believe he can rebuild the devastated economy. You voted for raise because you think he can help the economy? Translator: Yes, he has experience in the judiciary. He knows the ways to make things better. Reporter: The economy crippled in part by heavy sanctions imposed by the U.S. When former president trump pulled out of the nuclear deal. Raisi has voiced support for reviving that deal. It could be difficult for president Biden to get a tougher or lengthier deal from the hard lined cleric. The trump administration sanctioned raise for human rights abuses, sanctions that have not been lifted. Iran's foreign minister said he believes a deal will be reached before the new president takes over, giving raise the economic benefits, but no blame for whatever deal might be reached. George? Martha, thanks very much. Let's bring in president

