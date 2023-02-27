Nearly 30 million Americans at risk as expanded SNAP benefits set to expire

ABC News business reporter Alexis Christoforous reports on an end to a pandemic-era program that boosted food stamp benefits for millions of Americans.

February 27, 2023

