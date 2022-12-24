Airplanes struggle to land amid powerful winds at DC airport

Strong winds made it difficult for flights to land at Reagan Washington National Airport outside Washington, D.C., on Friday, forcing at least one aircraft back into the sky to try again.

December 24, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live