Transcript for Cougar stalks hiker for 6 minutes

A hiker who survived a terrifying ordeal is speaking out a cougar began stalking the man. Even plunging at him and it was all caught on camera by the hiker. ABC's may need to Griese and shows us more. This morning a terrifying encounter or. And Kyle Byrd it's with high heating near Provo Utah when he first spotted cougar cubs need were triggers and mom who's news. Then seconds later the cubs and other counts it as. Mill. Or. Please don't. That cougar immediately started stocking Burgess who captured the entire six minute confrontation on his phone due on June. Fulfill it died today the cougar at time one gene at him. No. The avid trail runner slowly backing away making loud noises and trying to appear bigger. Finally eat Burgess was able to throw rocket the cat and it runs away. In the big UC's she counts is quite often in every time she counts it's what I either would look away. From her directly. Or I went to look for rock in so really came down it's like will i.'s new way better opportunity. Jackson grabbed the rocks George she'd knock it counts on me. Berg it's waited thirty minutes before hiking to two miles back down a canyon. He says watching YouTube videos help to know what to do during those terrifying moment. My emotions though I live at the time we're. Just a jumbled mess. Alec chided I wished dared. It was like say it would wait to you right. Experts say hi amber get everything you write and record in the latter is standing tall and and heat on contact if you're ever in similar situation. Well mark glad he got away say thank you might and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.