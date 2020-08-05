Frontier Airlines to require temperature screenings prior to boarding

Starting June 1, the carrier said it will use touchless thermometers and those with a temperature 100.4 degrees or higher will be denied boarding in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19.
0:25 | 05/08/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Frontier Airlines to require temperature screenings prior to boarding
Frontier Airlines has become the first US airline to announce temperatures screenings for all passengers will begin June 1. Meanwhile American Airlines is facing criticism for this crowded flight between new York and South Carolina but the airline says the flight was not full. Passengers on American flights will be required to Wear a mask beginning Monday and it you travel by train Amtrak will also require a mask beginning next week.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

