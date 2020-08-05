Transcript for Frontier Airlines to require temperature screenings prior to boarding

Frontier Airlines has become the first US airline to announce temperatures screenings for all passengers will begin June 1. Meanwhile American Airlines is facing criticism for this crowded flight between new York and South Carolina but the airline says the flight was not full. Passengers on American flights will be required to Wear a mask beginning Monday and it you travel by train Amtrak will also require a mask beginning next week.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.