Transcript for Hurricane Dorian hits the Bahamas as a Category 5 storm

When you get breaking news hurricane Dorian I'm monster category five storm with record strength. Bearing down overnight on the Bahamas with wind gusts topping 200 miles per hour the damage is being described as catastrophic here's where the storm is right now Dorgan has been carving a path. Across the northern Bahamas overnight. Even slowing down as it heats theme at the East Coast of the United States the Bahamas press tweet it moments ago that the Grand Bahama international airport. Is under five feet of water and look at this the storm's projected path mandatory evacuations. Are being ordered today for areas of Florida Georgia and South Carolina including parts of Jacksonville Florida. And Charleston, South Carolina storm surge could top seven feet. We'll take you to Florida and just a moment but first the unfolding disaster in the book comments. This morning scenes of utter devastation. After a direct hit from Dorian. New video from the Bahamas showing widespread destruction. Home surrounded by water trees ripped apart boats capsized. Hurricane Dorian making history as the strongest storm ever to hit the chain of islands and tying hit. Strongest Atlantic hurricane landfall on record. This woman taking to social media pleading for help after winds up to 185. Miles per hour. Ripped the roof off her apartment building. In the two minute video she describes being trapped with herb baby as the water rushes in. Quickly rising. The eye of the storm passing right through the abaco islands in the northern Bahamas were ABC's mark is more into his team. It took cover in their hotel. I hit pretty utter devastation here in March harbor we are surrounded by water no way out the storm surge. Taking over the terrain here and I hit between citizens snapped. Both that have been destroyed and roofs ripped off a building absolute devastation there really are no words it is pure hell. Denise Fernandez with Miami station WP LG at the same hotel. My goodness OK we hear people yelling for help. There's there's a lot of water on their side of a hotel. That a lot of wiring I don't even know we. Haul my goodness. The prime minister of the Bahamas breaking down in tears at a news conference saying he can only hope for the people who refused to evacuate. There's probably the most saddened him or state. Do addressed a million people. I just want to say this as a physician had been trained convinced that many things. But never anything like this. We're just getting reports of the first death in the Bahamas a young boy who frowned. Grand Bahama island is being battered at this hour with more heavy rain and life threatening storm search expected this morning.

