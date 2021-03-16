Transcript for The rush to get away

As more Americans get their covad vaccine the travel industry is seeing a major build people are eager to get away but booking a trip. As more complicated than ever. This morning more Americans are planning their long awaited post Kobe vacation getaways. JetBlue says it's vacation package bookings in the last week have set an all time record. United Airlines which was burning through 33 million dollars in cash every day. Now expects to be cash positive this month. And in the cruise industry. Expectations. Finally setting sail and back near the orange. Went into handing you are so far this year that cruise reviews site Kris critic reports a 55% increase in traffic more than half the bookings are for trips this year and carnival cruise line says bookings for the first half of next year. RD book better than the same period Bakken play nineteenth but it's far from smooth sailing most cruise lines haven't said exactly when they'll be restarting operations. Actually cruisers are are willing to put Thomas ponds that book that crew is knowing that I want my ability really great vacation or assume it's pushed back all the Chris lines have been offering some really nice senators regarding future cruise credit. Meanwhile back in the air plenty of turbulence remains with business travel still down about 90%. Southwest airline says he could take five years before business travel soars back to pre Kobe altitudes. As for the best deals experts have a familiar Tet book early cheap domestic airfares won't last long because gas prices are rising. And people with airline vouchers from during the pandemic will be trying to use in Islam.

