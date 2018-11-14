Transcript for Thanksgiving holiday weekend travel tips

Meanwhile as we approach Thanksgiving the TSA is predicting a record number of travelers will be hitting the airports 25. Million people actually more than that so what do we do. We may Steve Centanni just go to the busiest Steve us and setting rather go to be busiest airport. In the world and Atlanta Steve must be loving this assignment he's got the latest on that good morning Steve. Diane based on this year's travel patterns with the travel patterns over the Memorial Day holiday which has been the busiest so far. Authorities at airports across the country are expecting a record. Travel season this Thanksgiving holiday that is between. This Friday and the sun day after Thanksgiving airports across the country are expected between one point three. And three million travelers. Per day. Here at at Lan it's Hartsfield international airport. The record currently it's 93000. Travelers per day they expect to surpass that. On the Sunday. After Thanksgiving. Authorities are giving tips to people who are coming to the airport. One big tip they're saying if you're carrying a package. To make sure that package is unwrapped that wrapped packages are a little bit more difficult to get through security. And here's what authorities are going to be talking about today at this airport in particular. They have a problem with people bringing firearms. In their carry on there encouraging people to make sure that your bags are looked through that she. Don't have those because already this year they're setting a record of this airport close to 300. Passengers have been stopped. At TSA directly behind me with firearms. Diane giants Tivo since. Ami we appreciate it looks like imports come for now but I'm sure. Not for long.

