1 dead after large tornado hits Oklahoma town, officials say

At least one person is dead after an Oklahoma town was hit by a large tornado Wednesday night, officials said, as severe weather moves through the region.

April 20, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live