Transcript for 11-year-old boy passes airport security and nearly boards a plane without a ticket

Instead of playing with the basketball gold in his yard authorities say an eleven year old boy decided he. What it to get away so he ran away. Sources say he hop on a martyr buzz from Clayton County eleven year old boy got off the Marta bus arrived here at the airport and went to the security checkpoint. You'd think he would have been stopped right there the boy got past security without a boarding pass when traveler told me that's never happened with her minor child. He's never had a shot nineteenth but he he does have to at least say his name is a boarding pass summit. He's with me. The unaccompanied child then was screened the TSA says the Tel took off running after an officer noticed him habits Amber's and asked where were his parents. The boy did boarded the train. How is that impossible hockey in this somebody that is. Let me oval at this screening by himself. Police say a delta employee calls thing that's how was found aboard a plane without a boarding past officers tried to locate his family. I went to the boy's home and told the boy's mother I was trying to figure out how this happened. Some passengers say answered as like this happened during the holiday travel season. It's so busy like I said in Tampa they didn't even. They need to make us take our shoes off.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.