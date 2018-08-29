11-year-old girl dies after being left in hot car in Long Island, NY

More
The child was found inside the family's vehicle with the windows still up.
2:35 | 08/29/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 11-year-old girl dies after being left in hot car in Long Island, NY

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57470464,"title":"11-year-old girl dies after being left in hot car in Long Island, NY","duration":"2:35","description":"The child was found inside the family's vehicle with the windows still up.","url":"/US/video/11-year-girl-dies-left-hot-car-long-57470464","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.