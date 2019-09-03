Transcript for 11-year-old Pennsylvania boy saves life of suicidal girl in Texas using Snapchat

This. Girl audience how and a machine. Cheers stretch. It. It cut to get through it. Gabe who lives in Pennsylvania. Just so happened in need a little girl from grand Celine on snapped chat. Friends. My trends trends so I had. Snapped chat is a popular social media app that lets people take in send pictures and messages to anyone in the world. Well although gave lives 15100 miles from taxes he became fast friends with the greens and wean native. I can't see it she says parishioners pero Zach. Our. Gave says the little girl confided in him and what she told him. Really weight on his heart. Well good title there is. No. Reporter here. Years police. Gave her was able to. Then that she resided here anger and sling it took full investigative work by the officers once we got the information from the national hotline to and in the only was. Grand Celine please re able to locate the little girl and ensured gave that she was going to be okay. Gave was immediately labeled a hero. It's reassuring to note that there or kids out there like Dave Grohl who were. You know we showed bravery hero is only and in doing the rapping for someone else. The grand slain police department second gave the letter thanking him for his heroic deed. That's it'd take time to tell you how much I could. Usually we did hear from yeah. Yeah. Brian Berger pale TV 7 NEWS.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.