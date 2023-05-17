12-year-old guns down fast food worker with AR-style rifle: Police

Matthew Davis, 32, was shot and killed with an AR-style rifle after a dispute at a Sonic drive-in in Keene, Texas.

May 17, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live