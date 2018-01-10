Transcript for 13-year-old boy attacked by shark

Thirteen year old boy is seriously injured after a shark attack will car has that story for us. From Anthony's California will. Good morning Diane this is the beach where that dramatic shark attack played out over the weekend you can see the lifeguards here. Now this speech just reopen in the distance you can see people who were there are paying their vote paddle boarder out there. The beach just reopened this morning since there haven't been any other shark sightings but this all played out on Saturday. It was extremely intense there is a thirteen year old who was diving for lobster. About 200 yards. Off the beach here when a large eleven foot shark at. Hacked him apparently latching on to his chest now there some other people. On the water when this all played out and they had the wherewithal to actually tossed them into a kayak event raised them up here to the short. Now he was in such bad condition yet dramatic injuries that the lifeguard here. Had to call in a helicopter and they had the era evacuate him to a local hospital this morning we're told that he has and serious condition they're still trying to figure out exactly what type a shark this was they believe that it could have been a great white. But they're not sure and this is not an incident as isolated. To the West Coast. In the past couple weeks on the East Coast there was actually a fatal shark attack. Off the coast of Cape Cod and that area they've actually had two attacks in a relatively short amount at times so. Some residents are growing frustrated and asking what can be done to prevent. Future attacks actually had a town hall meeting recently where they discussed potentially using birth control. That's right birth control for seals in the area because the sharks are attracted to seals they also discussed. Potentially increasing. The cell phone usage. In the area trying to make sure that people could use their cell phones on beaches. In cases of emergency now. Back here in Southern California again you can see that the lifeguards are out here. They say that they're keeping a close eye on the water but they're also emphasizing that attacks like this are quite rare if you think about how many sharks. Are out and the ocean compare bowl for the number of people who go out. Surfing or paddle boarding. You get these attacks. Not not very often at all in fact the last time that they had won in this area with back in 2000 and a sort of something there really emphasizing this morning. As that these are quite rare. Diane. At deathly cancer remember but they're definitely scary when made you happen we'll car forests from Southern California thanks will.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.