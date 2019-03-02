14 injured when bus carrying girls' basketball team crashes in West Virginia

More
The victims included 12 students and two adults. All 14 were taken to local hospitals and released a few hours later, including a student airlifted to Charleston.
0:26 | 02/03/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 14 injured when bus carrying girls' basketball team crashes in West Virginia
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60818403,"title":"14 injured when bus carrying girls' basketball team crashes in West Virginia","duration":"0:26","description":"The victims included 12 students and two adults. All 14 were taken to local hospitals and released a few hours later, including a student airlifted to Charleston.","url":"/US/video/14-injured-bus-carrying-girls-basketball-team-crashes-60818403","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.