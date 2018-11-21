Transcript for 14-year-old pregnant girl killed by stray bullet, Atlanta police say

That only they tilt one night they tell till. For sun to Harrison it feels like a double deaths both her fourteen year old daughter and her unborn grand baby gone in an instant. She was the one to finish still. As she was had not join in on me. Well Hardin what may be. The next. Atlanta police tell me fourteen year old son Jett star Harrison died Monday night when a stray bullet. Crashed into the ceiling from the apartment upstairs. Instruct the team in the head. Her unborn baby not BC there was ago. She battle in pain. Hours after the shooting police will once again called out to the pavilion place apartments up Cleveland avenue. This time they found a 21 year old woman dead from a gunshot wound to the head happened just a few feet from where that he's still. I'm afraid I'm very appraise dangerous guy. If you're any thing. Her one single shack in Tuesday morning shooting police were first told the woman committed suicide. Then they decided to question the woman's boyfriend the circumstances behind her death are still under investigation. Harrison says the apartment complex is in safe and blames management. This all begin to do to all the here. Vick does not become police fought it. I tried to speak with the apartment manager but all the doors were locked and the lights turned off that the leasing office. Meanwhile Harrison has this message for the person who fired the bullet that killed her daughter and grand baby. It. Thank you couldn't quite do it. I checked back with Atlanta police and they tell me the shooting at his apartment over here and the other one on the property don't in any way seem to be related however both shootings remain under investigation. As southwest Atlanta Audrey Washington channel two action news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.