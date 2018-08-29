Transcript for 160 illegal workers detained in Texas immigration bust

I would really really like kids to eliminate. Anybody making it to their cars federal agents came from new war letters Victory Lane here from Houston in San Antonio we're getting out of the northeast. For one of the largest operations of its kind. No I'm hearing had not been everywhere I hope not run in his eyes and director and I'm yeah I got. I got guns on now know me. Ice agents descended on a trailer company called load trail outside Paris. Detaining a 160 work that ice agents said. Art in this country illegally I knew that these were clearly illegals this is not the way we are spokesman behind airing this is one individual. Who might prove helpful to the federal investigation. I was there a few times made me feel physically. She is an insider the company. And agreed to speak to us if we did not reveal her identity what was the motive. From your managers Tuesday. Greed. Into the day simple we went into the money greed yes. They couldn't make enough money. Business was good. She said the company had a backlog of orders and it needed workers put forty years ago looked real paid almost a half million dollar fine. Four employees undocumented immigrants you took coldest your managers what do they say to make told me just keep doing my job. That. If they were visited by ice again they would simply pay the fine and gone. The special agent George told us this is a criminal investigation but she stressed that. No criminal arrests happened today agents did not charge the owners of this company but he stressed that this investigation is far from over. It's a big deal on this is like a said this is probably one of the larger single site works at operations in the last ten years. Dozens of employees got to leave the company on foot cues today. Each wore a green wrist bands signifying their citizens. As buses were brought in for more than a 150 your per co workers. Who could now face deportation. Jason widely generally views.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.