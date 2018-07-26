17-year Milwaukee police veteran shot dead

More
The shooting unfolded when the officer, a member of the Milwaukee Police Department's special investigations division, checked on a suspect wanted on drug and gun violations, the Milwaukee Police said
1:14 | 07/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 17-year Milwaukee police veteran shot dead
Imus that no one view. That the officer that was injured did not make it today. Milwaukee chief of police fighting back tears as a seventeen year veteran. What Walt loved by the department. At a Brennaman. Behind the chief a sea of police blocking the scene at 28 and right where weaknesses Tellme a slew of gunshots rang out Wednesday afternoon. The first ever shots. It's about seven or eight. Second set of shots. Spots six. And in the last thing that's where it was thought I sent it I heard from where Ross then that I was enough to I want my daughter heard about ten. Didn't sad Benard silent. Our crews first on scene saw armored vehicles at least 100 officers and a line of police tape as far as the I concede. Neighbors tell me they're praying for the officer's family. Not alarmed. Every day route thing we do that and this. Is the to a six they've already done a documentary on us. It is it's surprising. It's nobody comes down here unless it's often she.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56836818,"title":"17-year Milwaukee police veteran shot dead","duration":"1:14","description":"The shooting unfolded when the officer, a member of the Milwaukee Police Department's special investigations division, checked on a suspect wanted on drug and gun violations, the Milwaukee Police said","url":"/US/video/17-year-milwaukee-police-veteran-shot-dead-56836818","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.