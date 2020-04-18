1st large-scale antibody test reveals more people infected in community

Dr. Eran Bendavid, of Stanford University, said official records showed 1,000 cases of COVID-19 in Santa Clara, CA, but he estimates the antibody testing indicates the number could be up to 80,000.
2:33 | 04/18/20

