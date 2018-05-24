The 2018 Atlantic hurricane season forecast

More
Forecasters predict five to nine storms could become hurricanes and up to four of them are expected to be major.
0:58 | 05/24/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The 2018 Atlantic hurricane season forecast

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55413429,"title":"The 2018 Atlantic hurricane season forecast","duration":"0:58","description":"Forecasters predict five to nine storms could become hurricanes and up to four of them are expected to be major.","url":"/US/video/2018-atlantic-hurricane-season-forecast-55413429","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.