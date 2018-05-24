Six months after Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico, many are still left without power; the hurricane caused more than $100 billion in damage, and more than 130,000 people have left the island.

Puerto Rico town gets new bridge 6 months after hurricane washed away old one

When Hurricane Maria made landfall Sept. 20, a bridge connecting 60 familes to Utuado, a town of about 33,000 two hours southwest of San Juan, was washed away.