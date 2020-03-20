-
Now Playing: Inside top secret lab to find a drug to stop coronavirus
-
Now Playing: New coronavirus poll shows growing anxiety, disruption in daily life
-
Now Playing: Senators reportedly sell off stocks after coronavirus briefings
-
Now Playing: California orders residents to stay inside amid coronavirus outbreak
-
Now Playing: LA Mayor details new order for residents and hospital operations
-
Now Playing: JoJo turned her hit song, 'Leave (Get Out),' into a coronavirus warning
-
Now Playing: Brilliant ways people have responded to the coronavirus outbreak
-
Now Playing: Staggering number of Americans have already lost their jobs
-
Now Playing: 40 percent hospitalized with COVID-19 are under age 54
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: March 19, 2020
-
Now Playing: Former Florida governor addresses Miami Beach closings, federal response
-
Now Playing: Nearly a week after taking a COVID-19 test, a man learns his fate
-
Now Playing: Florida governor, Miami mayor close all public parks, beaches
-
Now Playing: White House promises to fast-track Covid-19 treatments
-
Now Playing: Emergency plan could give each American $1,200
-
Now Playing: Applications for unemployment benefits surge by 70,000 last week
-
Now Playing: State Department warns Americans to avoid all international travel
-
Now Playing: Makeshift hospitals, testing sites pop up across the country
-
Now Playing: More than 13,000 people test positive for novel coronavirus in the US