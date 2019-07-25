-
Now Playing: Samsung's foldable phone is now available for purchase
-
Now Playing: Cell phone video captured attack on 15-year-old girl in Chicago
-
Now Playing: Social media used to target expensive artwork in Houston area homes: Police
-
Now Playing: Disgraced Puerto Rican governor resigns
-
Now Playing: Puerto Rican artist and activist reacts to governor’s resignation
-
Now Playing: Border hearings continue over migrant detention facility crisis
-
Now Playing: 2020 Olympic medals to be made from recycled electronics
-
Now Playing: American teen who was wrongfully detained released after 3 weeks: Officials
-
Now Playing: Dwayne Johnson joins protests at Mauna Kea volcano
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Thursday, July 25, 2019
-
Now Playing: School district to randomly drug test students
-
Now Playing: Man caught by DNA sentenced for '87 double murder
-
Now Playing: School district reverses course, accepts offer to settle lunch debt
-
Now Playing: 2-year-old sneaks onto airport baggage conveyor
-
Now Playing: Bernie Madoff applies for clemency
-
Now Playing: Dozens of wildfires burn from Texas to Oregon
-
Now Playing: Ole Miss student died of gunshot wounds: Police
-
Now Playing: Jeffrey Epstein taken to hospital from jail cell
-
Now Playing: Puerto Rico governor resigns after protests
-
Now Playing: Triple-digit temperatures in store for California