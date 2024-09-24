21-year-old climber falls to death at Devils Tower in Wyoming

Stewart Phillip Porter was apparently rappelling down the second pitch of El Cracko when he fell, according to the National Park Service.

September 24, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live