22 dead, dozens missing in Tennessee flooding

More
The record rainfall smashed several Tennessee county records on Friday into Saturday morning.
1:07 | 08/22/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 22 dead, dozens missing in Tennessee flooding
In the rain in all night that when I got. Ordinary you start really glad and it just happened so act. By 630 we were on route. Then that we were gonna make it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:07","description":"The record rainfall smashed several Tennessee county records on Friday into Saturday morning.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79590157","title":"22 dead, dozens missing in Tennessee flooding","url":"/US/video/22-dead-dozens-missing-tennessee-flooding-79590157"}