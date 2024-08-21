22-month-old dies in hot car, mother arrested

Hilda Ann Adame was charged with serious bodily injury to a child and child endangerment and abandonment with imminent bodily injury, according to police.

August 21, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live