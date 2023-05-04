Over 300 minors found working at 3 McDonald's franchisees: Department of Labor

The U.S. Department of Labor fined three McDonald's franchisees after it was revealed that children were working there in violation of federal labor law.

May 4, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live