4 more attacks on US forces in Iraq and Syria: Official

Plus, Former President Donald Trump ahead in national polls, Sen. Joe Manchin’s political future, and our panel spotlights a tentative end to strikes nationwide.

November 9, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live