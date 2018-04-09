Transcript for All $400K raised for homeless veteran is gone, attorney says

We have startling new details tonight about the couple from New Jersey who raised more than 400000. Dollars to help a homeless man ten night that man's attorney says. The money's gone. Homeless man John Bobbitt says he used his last twenty dollar bill to fill the gas tank for Kate McClure after she got stranded in Philadelphia member of the story. A coroner boyfriend started a go funny page to help mr. Bobbitt. He claims he only received 75000. Dollars the couple's attorney says bothered got 200000 dollars a judge expected to hold a hearing on the case tomorrow. We'll see what happens.

