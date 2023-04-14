6-week abortion ban 'truly devastating': Florida abortion care provider

ABC News' Phil Lipof spoke with Dr. Shelly Tien, an abortion care provider for Planned Parenthood of South, East and North Florida, about the impact of the new six-week ban on abortions in Florida.

April 14, 2023

