8 firefighters injured as truck rolls over in Irvine, California

Eight firefighters were injured when the fire truck they were driving in rolled over as it returned from battling the Airport Fire wildfire in Southern California.

September 20, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live