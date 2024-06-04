83-year-old woman gored by bison at Yellowstone National Park: Officials

The woman was visiting the park on June 1 when a bison came within a few feet of her and lifted her about a foot off the ground with its horns, according to a statement from the National Park Service.

June 4, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live