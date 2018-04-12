-
Now Playing: Video: 9-foot alligator releases sneaker after attacking 85-year-old man
-
Now Playing: George H.W. Bush's dog Sully sits at his casket in US Capitol
-
Now Playing: 85-year-old man survives alligator attack in Florida retirement community
-
Now Playing: 9-year-old killed as bus carrying youth football team flips over in Arkansas
-
Now Playing: President Trump, first lady visit Capitol Rotunda to pay respect to former president
-
Now Playing: Thousands pay final respects to former President George H.W. Bush
-
Now Playing: 1 child killed, 45 injured in Arkansas bus crash
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Dec. 4, 2018
-
Now Playing: Llamas help stressed-out students relax
-
Now Playing: Tesla driver arrested for allegedly sleeping
-
Now Playing: Woman sues Hilton for $100 million, alleging employee filmed her in the shower
-
Now Playing: Baltimore woman's act of kindness ends in her death
-
Now Playing: Gator spotted with shoe in its mouth after biting Florida man
-
Now Playing: Body found in Costa Rica near home of missing American woman
-
Now Playing: Trump's tweets on Roger Stone under scrutiny
-
Now Playing: Storm brings new threat to California's fire zone
-
Now Playing: Trump, nation's leaders gather to honor George H.W. Bush
-
Now Playing: Trump, Clinton, Obama to gather for Bush's funeral
-
Now Playing: Former President George H.W. Bush lies in state in US capital
-
Now Playing: Chinese Lantern Festival in California